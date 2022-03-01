Four owners who preserved their properties through the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) are to be honored during the organization’s annual meeting.

The free online event is set for 7 p.m. March 10.

To attend, members and anyone interested in learning about the LCAC and local rural land conservation must register in advance through the conservancy’s website, PreserveAdams.org.

In 2021, the organization “worked with four local landowners to preserve 278 acres of Adams County farmland, woodland, open spaces, and freshwater streams. Since its founding in 1995, the conservancy has partnered with Adams County landowners to preserve 12,198 acres,” according to the release.

The owners worked with LCAC “to protect their land by crafting conservation easements, which are voluntary legal agreements attached to the property deed that spell out the kind and amount of development the landowner wishes to allow on his or her property now and in the future,” the release reads.

Also during the annual meeting, LCAC Land Conservation Coordinator Sarah Kipp is to offer a presentation about the organization’s work over the past year.

Other plans include “a trivia contest focusing on some of our local sponsors with prizes in the form of $50 gift certificates from area restaurants and markets, including Hollabaugh Bros., Food 101, Shultz’s Deli, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and more,” according to the release.

The annual meeting will kick off a period traditionally recognized by the Adams County Commissioners as Land Conservancy Month, according to the release.

The month is to end with the LCAC’s 25th annual Art Auction. An art show is to begin at 5 p.m. April 1 at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center at 125 South Washington St. in Gettysburg. The auction is to be online again this year, with bidding to open the week of April 10 and close April 24 at BiddingOwl.com/LCAC, according to the release.

LCAC “is an accredited, member-supported nonprofit land trust that works to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County,” according to the release. Information is available at PreserveAdams.org or 717-334-2828.