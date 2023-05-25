Reading Township Police Department is seeking information about a backhoe attachment that fell from a truck.
The attachment, which weighs approximately two tons, was left on the roadside at Peepytown and East Berlin roads, but was gone when Kinsley Construction employees returned to pick it up, according to a release from Reading Township Officer in Charge William Ceravola.
Two employees of the York-based construction company were aboard a single-axle dump truck with the attachment in the bed about 9 a.m. May 17. When they reached their destination, they realized it was gone, and backtracked to find it.
It appears the attachment slid out of the bed as they turned from Peepytown to westbound East Berlin, according to Ceravola’s report.
They were unable to lift the heavy attachment, left it, “and called someone to come pick it up. When arrived with equipment to pick it up, it was missing,” according to Ceravola.
The attachment, made by Indeco with a serial number of 11001205 and inventory control number of 856153, is a ram used to break rocks, according to police. Reading Police can be reached at 717-624-4222, ext. 1.
