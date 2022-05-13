The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of March 30.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jesse Hollins, 20, of Brooklyn, Md., was charged with one count each of failure to use low beams within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle, excessive window tint, driving without a valid license, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 30, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Alexandra Pond, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle without a passenger side headlight, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 23, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Zachary Ballard, 24, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to drive in the available right lane of a limited access highway, failure to drive within a single lane, careless driving, and reckless driving Dec. 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Yohann Assouramou, 26, of Rockville, Md., was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Aug. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Hannah Ambris, 29, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without a license Oct. 16, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Dylan Galgano, 21, of Pennington, N.J., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with no third break light Oct. 30, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Heavel, 28, of Glen Burnie, Md., was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 17 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance March 6, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eugene Pharr, 39, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 11, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jarod Martinez, 25, of Thurmont, Md., was charged with one count of operating a vehicle with excessive window tint and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 1, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Aaron Dellinger, 25, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without a passenger side registration light Oct. 17, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Cody Albright, 30, of Thurmont, Md., was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving too fast for conditions, excessive speed in a traffic stop area, following another vehicle too closely, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 19, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tevin Arilus,, 27, of Wilkes Barre, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph in a 65 mph zone, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 25, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Amanda Crouse, 30, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one count of failure to drive within a single lane Feb. 19, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Stephan Reyka, 34, of Charleston, S.C., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failing to stop at a red light, occupying two traffic lanes at an intersection, and crossing the double yellow line while turning Nov. 15, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jonathan Shover, 35, of New Smyrna, Fla., was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph and unsafe driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance March 17, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Lingle, 38, of Annville, was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 24 mph in a 65 mph zone, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance April 15, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tiffany Adams, 43, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle with expired registration Jan. 9, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Alex Simpson, 35, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count of driving a vehicle with excessive window tint and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance July 27, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
