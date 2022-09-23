Nearly 500 people from across York and Adams counties gathered on Sept. 10, for some healthy physical activity and to support the American Heart Association’s mission, according to a heart association release.

The York Heart Walk at Cousler Park in Manchester Township and the Adams County Heart Walk at United Hook and Ladder Company in New Oxford raised nearly $104,000 for the American Heart Association, exceeding the goal of $100,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.