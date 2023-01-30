Adams County

A Woman’s Purse is hosting its 16th annual auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Thursday, March 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $45. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the United Way of Adams County, 717-334-5809, or online at uwadams.org, additional fee applies. This event supports the Independent Living Program for local youth and the Ready to Learn early education initiative at United Way.

