A man, accused of trying to enter student housing at Gettysburg College, remained behind bars at Adams County Prison unable to post bail.
Acxel Alvarez-Orihuela, 22, of no fixed address, charged with misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night-time, was unable to post $15,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Gettysburg Borough Police were contacted by the college’s Department of Campus Safety (DCS) Sunday about 10:45 p.m. regarding students’ claims of a man trying to enter campus housing, specifically Stine Hall, 154 W. Lincoln Ave., according to a probable cause affidavit filed by borough Patrol Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard.
Hilliard began a search of the area and saw a man who allegedly matched a description given by students, with the addition of a white hat, according to the affidavit, which also claimed there was uncertainty as to whether the man wore short pants. Hilliard subsequently lost sight of the man, according to the affidavit.
About 11:15 p.m., borough Patrol Officer First Class Kevin McDonald allegedly saw the same man nearby in Dolly’s Wash House at 39 N. Washington St., according to the affidavit.
The man was allegedly “in possession of dark colored pants” and “admitted” he had been wearing a white hat but had since thrown it away, according to the affidavit. McDonald allegedly found the hat in a trash can by the business’s entrance, according to the affidavit.
DCS provided an alleged witness who claimed Alvarez-Orihuela was the person who “was loitering outside the building” and “attempted to follow students in the building when they used their keycards,” according to the affidavit.
DCS claimed Alvarez-Orihuela was shown on video attempting to enter campus housing at 105 W. Water St. “while wearing dark colored pants and the white colored baseball cap,” according to the affidavit.
“Video footage was not obtained from DSC but a search warrant to obtain it will be sought as they refuse to provide footage when asked,” according to the affidavit.
Alex Wiltz, campus safety executive director, sent out an email about 11:20 p.m. Sunday about the incident.
A week earlier, at 2:20 a.m. on April 9, Alvarez-Orihuela was allegedly “caught entering Gettysburg College housing and manipulating a female student’s laundry,” according to the affidavit.
A preliminary arraignment was held Monday morning before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey, with a preliminary hearing set for April 26, according to the docket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.