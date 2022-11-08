The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Sept. 14.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Elijah Greene, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts related to failure to report to the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex Aug. 26, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Jaden Williams, 18, of Wake Forest, N.C., was charged with one count each of failing to use low beams within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle, disregarding a traffic lane, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 7 mph, driving without a license and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Aug. 13, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Megan Leppo, 36, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance May 14, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Nicholas Koser, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating an unregistered vehicle May 22, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Smith, 51, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to drive in a single lane May 27, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Edna Estrada, 39, of Fayetteville, was charged with one count each of retail theft and corruption of a minor Aug. 23, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Olivia Clabaugh, 23, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances, operating a vehicle with improper lighting and driving a vehicle with an open container of alcohol May 1, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Aaron Feaser, 20, of Bethel, was charged with one count each of causing a collision that resulted in damage to another vehicle, failure to provide information or render aid to those involved in a crash and failure to report a crash to the police Aug. 9, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Betts, 47, of Johnstown, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without valid inspection and possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription Aug. 12, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Terence Thomas, 35, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 6, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Mikael Eckhart, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and operating a vehicle with a modified exhaust system Sept. 4, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Sarah Parse, 30, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and driving with a suspended license June 6, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Sarah Parse, 30, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, failing to use a seatbelt, reckless driving, careless driving and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance July 5, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Ashley Brandt, 36, of Dillsburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10%-.16%, driving with a suspended license and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance May 31, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Victoria Arentz, 64, of Hanover, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol April 7, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Gunnar Dailey, 26, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC over .16%, disregarding a traffic lane and three counts of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance July 19, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kelly Mandeville, 34, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10%-.16%, disregarding a traffic lane, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 20 mph and careless driving May 24, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Shelleman, 33, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license April 16, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
