The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Feb. 23.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Chase Tubo, 21, of Littlestown, was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, four counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, and failing to report a crash involving injury to the police Feb. 28, 2021, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Chase Tubo, 21, of Littlestown, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and four counts related to driving under the influence Oct. 3, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Gustave Landis, 25, of Glen Rock, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, and careless driving Aug. 12, 2021, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Derek Hahn, 38, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with endangering the well-being of children, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, driving under the influence, permitting a child passenger, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, and lacking insurance Nov. 10, 2021, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michelle Shirley, 49, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, driving under the influence, and a traffic lane violation Nov. 12, 2021, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brady Duttera, 24, of Littlestown, was charged with four counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, driving without a license, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection Oct. 24, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Weaver, 64, of Hanover, was charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, driving under the influence, and displaying a plate card in an improper vehicle Nov. 10, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cory Pittinger, 49, of Hanover, was charged with driving under the influence and lacking rear lights Jan. 27 in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brandi Bosley, 49, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, a traffic lane violation, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle Oct. 21, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Emma Burdette, 26, of Littlestown, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol, four counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, violating the speed limit, and disregarding the traffic lane Dec. 1, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Jennifer Owings, of Hanover, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment Dec. 12, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kurt Weaver, 62, of Hanover, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance July 14, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jorge Lopez Alejandrez, 36, of Westminster, Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, and two counts of traffic violations Dec. 24, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Devin Miller, 25, of McSherrystown, was charged with simple assault, harassment, and resisting arrest, Dec 22, 2021, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Kimberly Wolford, 41, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to use a safety belt, and failure to notify the police of damage to a vehicle Dec. 8, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Todd Pfoutz, 60, of Union Bridge, Md., was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, and driving on a sidewalk Oct. 28, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Linda Gagne, 63, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one count each careless driving, and disregarding traffic lanes Dec. 3, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Amanda Wolff, 36, of McSherrystown, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 14, 2021, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Alexander Meacher, 29, of Littlestown, was charged with two counts each related to possession of a firearm without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol, and other driving violations, and one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 11, 2021, in Bonneauville. The case was held for county court.
Teresa Eckert, 37, of New Oxford, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia July 3, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
Jacob Wachter, 33, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with two counts each related to driving under the influence and related to driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one count of exceeding the speed limit Dec. 15, 2021, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Corey Kauffman, 32, of Littlestown, was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault — complainant less than 16 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age Nov. 12, 2021 in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
