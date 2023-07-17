Crop management, wildlife and conservation education, as well as the signature hay show, will be offered in and around the J.D. Harrington Crops, Soils and Conservation Building during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 8-10, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Science release.

Specialists from Penn State and other organizations will be on hand to answer questions about crop production, weed identification, water quality and biofuels. Visitors can ask questions about crop and nutrient management, no-till practices, organic farming and sustainable agriculture, and even bring weeds for experts to identify.

