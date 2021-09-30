Delone Catholic High School will host an open house event, “Fall in Love with Delone Catholic,” on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, according to a release from the school.
“This open house is one of several ‘Get to Know Us’ events at Delone Catholic. In addition to the open house, prospective students can schedule a Squire VIP Day to come shadow a student at our school,” said Jen Hart P’17, P’18, P’21, director of enrollment and outreach. “Parents and students may also schedule a personal tour to further explore the school.”
