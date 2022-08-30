Young Entrepreneurs Day

A participant makes change during the 2019 Young Entrepreneurs Day event at the Adams County Farmers Market. (Submitted photo)

The Adams County Farmers Market plans to bring back its Young Entrepreneurs Day event Sept. 10, after a hiatus since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

Kids are invited to sell their own crafts and creations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg.

 

