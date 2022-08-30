The Adams County Farmers Market plans to bring back its Young Entrepreneurs Day event Sept. 10, after a hiatus since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
Kids are invited to sell their own crafts and creations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg.
Young Entrepreneurs Day is intended to help children learn about money and finance, while helping foster the confidence to be creative and launch their own small businesses.
“Kids are very creative with their business ideas,” said Market Manager Reza Djalal.
“Some of the participants came away from the event with $100 or $200, which I imagine is a real confidence booster for a 10-year old,” he said.
In the past, Young Entrepreneurs Day featured dozens of children selling everything from cakes and cookies to handmade toys, pins, buttons, and jewelry.
One participant dressed up like a witch and sold bottles of “potion.”
Another participant stuck with the classic lemonade stand.
Spaces for Young Entrepreneurs Day are limited, but some are still available.
If an application is accepted, participation is free.
Young children must have a parent or guardian present for the duration of the event.
“Kids in our area have a lot of talent. In a couple of years, they might go from Young Entrepreneurs Day to being fulltime farmers market vendors or having their own online business,” Djalal said.
“We want this experience to help inspire the next generation of business leaders in Adams County,” he said.
