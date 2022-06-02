A scuffle at a local hotel led to charges against a wedding guest, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Jake Hamm, 22, of Wheeling, W.Va., was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and other offenses May 21, according to a magisterial docket.
Hamm was released from Adams County Prison May 23 after a bondsman posted cash bail of $15,000, according to the docket.
Officers were dispatched at 10:05 p.m. to Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 1871 Gettysburg Village Drive, Mount Joy Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Justin Horan.
Two people there claimed Hamm “attended a wedding and was extremely intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.
One person claimed he assisted Hamm and a woman to a hotel room “because they were causing a disturbance in the lobby,” according to the affidavit.
The person claimed “Hamm became belligerent with him,” allegedly “swinging at him with a closed fist and shoving him out of the room by his neck,” according to the affidavit.
Officers went to the room and, from the hallway, allegedly heard Hamm “yelling” and a woman “crying,” according to the affidavit.
When officers entered, they allegedly saw a woman “lying in a fetal position in the shower” and “Hamm standing over her outside the shower in an aggressive position,” according to the affidavit.
Hamm allegedly “had blood on his shirt” and blood was “on the walls of the room and inside the bathroom,” according to the affidavit.
Hamm allegedly did not obey “commands to show us his hands” and “was taken to the ground quickly,” according to the affidavit.
He was allegedly “passively resisting our efforts to put his hands behind his back” before being taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
Hamm suffered a cut on one finger, while police saw cuts to the woman’s lip and a toe, as well as bruise to her shin, according to the affidavit.
Hamm was charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief, simple assault, and resisting arrest, and one summary count each of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, according to the docket.
