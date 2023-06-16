The Harbor Freight tool company issued a scam alert Thursday.
“Recently, we’ve heard from many of you about email scams. The criminals behind these scams are sending emails that look like they were sent by Harbor Freight or another company using realistic logos and other features designed to trick you so they can steal your information or your money,” the Harbor Freight release reads.
Typically, the emails ask people to complete a survey or fill out a form, and in return, they promise to send the person something for free.
These emails are NOT from Harbor Freight, and the criminals who send them did NOT get your email address from us. We want you to know about these scams so you can protect yourself and your personal information,” the release reads.
Here are a few tips to help people avoid email scams:
• Be suspicious of any email that asks for any of your personal information, any credit card number, or any password or account information
• Look for spelling or grammar errors; email scams are often poorly written
• Review the actual email address from the sender; scam emails often come from unusual addresses.
Harbor Freight does occasionally send out surveys, but will never ask for credit card numbers or addresses in exchange for completing a survey, according to the release.
Harbor Freight warns people to be careful with their financial and personal data, and if an email is received that appears to be a scam, forward it to reportascam@harborfreight.com.
