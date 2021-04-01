Adams County Housing Authority (ACHA) is seeking new landlords to participate in the housing choice voucher program. The housing choice voucher (HCV) program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. The program is sometimes referred to by its old name “Section 8.” Families or individuals with vouchers are able to select their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, mobile homes, and apartments.
ACHA is allotted 620 vouchers and receives around $3.1 million in funding for assistance payments. ACHA received an increase in funding of about 7.5 percent over 2020 levels according to executive director Stephanie McIlwee.
