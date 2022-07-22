The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will offer a public event at its observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a society release.
Solar and Radio Astronomy will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a Telescope Clinic is set for 1-2 p.m.
Society member Kerry Smith will present the radio astronomy portion of the event, as well as give attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors.
“Radio astronomy is the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light. By using radio astronomy, we are able to study astronomical phenomena that are otherwise invisible,” the release reads.
Attendees will also be able to view the sun through the society’s solar telescope, as well as view it remotely on a TV screen that will be hooked up to a telescope.
“Are you planning to buy for your family or yourself an astronomical telescope? There are many pitfalls in buying a new telescope and much to consider before you spend your money. To help get you started properly, the York County Astronomical Society is offering a How to Buy an Astronomical Telescope to provide information and advice regarding how to buy your first optical astronomical telescope,” the release reads.
This presentation on learning about buying a telescope will begin promptly at 1 p.m.
“Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and our experts are there to help you,” the release reads.
While this event is free and open to the public, a donation will help the society continue to bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas.
If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled.
In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation; visit the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
