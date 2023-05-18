The Respective Solutions Group Center for Families strives to be a resource for all families in Adams County. Toward this goal, we maintain cultural humility and are always eager to learn. As we work to engage, we are proud of our outreach to the Hispanic community. This starts with the referral process and great community partners such as La Comunidad at Collaborating For Youth, Manos Unidas, and the Latino Services Task Force. From the first contact with the CFF families are offered support either entirely in Spanish or bi-lingually. Our staff includes Family Care Specialists fluent in Spanish and experienced in working in human services in the Adams County community. Our Hispanic families receive support within an understanding rooted in their Hispanic culture, values, and traditions.
We are very excited to announce that The Center for Families is now providing Familias Unidas, an evidenced-based program designed specifically for Hispanic families. This program was specifically developed to address the needs of families of teenagers.
