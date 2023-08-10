4h

The 2023 Adams County 4-H Horse Club members are, from left, Tori Snyder, Camryn Beinhaur, Allison Mundie, Autumn Shorb, Hailey Mundie, Raelee Smith, Kaycee Miller, and Charlotte Duvall. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Riding Club hosted the Adams County 4-H Horse Show and Open Benefit Horse Show June 17, in Gettysburg, according to a Penn State Extension Service release.

Participating in several competitions were 4-H members Camryn Beinhaur, Charlotte Duvall, Allison Mundie, Hailey Mundie, Kaycee Miller, Yvanna Stambaugh, Autumn Shorb, Raelee Smith, and Victoria Snyder.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.