The Adams County Planting Partnership (ACPP) will host a live-stake workshop at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, March 4, 10-11:30 a.m., according to an ACPP release.
Live staking involves harvesting a dormant cutting from a donor tree and simply inserting it into the ground, where it will root and develop into another tree. It’s a useful technique for planting new trees with minimal effort. At the ACPP event, participants will learn how to select, harvest, and plant a dormant cutting and will receive several cuttings to plant at home.
