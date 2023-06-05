Two people are accused of conspiring to burglarize a burned-out house on Topper Road and removing itens from it.
Six felony counts each were filed May 17 against Michael Clift, 38, of no fixed address, and Lisa Porter, 45, of Jefferson, Md., according to magisterial dockets.
The property owner claimed items worth approximately $2,700, including “cut copper plumbing in the home,” were taken between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 last year, according to an affidavit of probable cause field by Liberty Township Police Department Sgt. Christopher Roosen.
Clift and Porter had allegedly “recently had been allowed to stay in a wood shed” adjoining the property, where Roosen met with Clift Feb. 4 as he was allegedly “attempting to move his belongings out,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “Porter would come to get her remaining property from the wood shed in early May,” according to the affidavit.
On May 12, the property owner claimed “he found his property,” allegedly including a garden gnome and part of a remote-control car, “on the side of the shed amongst the defendant’s property,” according to the affidavit.
At Roosen’s request, arrest warrants were issued for Clift and Porter, according to court records.
The same charges, all felonies, were filed against both of the accused. Charges included two counts of conspiracy and one each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and receiving stolen property, according to magisterial dockets.
