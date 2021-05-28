With the official kick off to summer happening this weekend, The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg is in a mood to celebrate, with new stores, family entertainment, great dining options and a massive car show.
Generations of Furniture opening today, Friday, May 28, is located near the gazebo in the center of Main Street, according to a release from the outlet mall. This family owned and operated furniture store features all types of furniture from antique to modern, and is the second location for the company — the first one is located in Lancaster, Pa., according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.