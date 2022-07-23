Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church is celebrating 100 years, following the lead of the Lord through faithful worship and service, according to a release from the church.

It all started the summer of 1922 when two young male students from Messiah College went to the Iron Springs area to hold evangelistic services. They came twice a month. Sunday afternoon Sunday school started almost immediately. The first baptismal service was held October 6, 1923. In 1927, Christian H. Sider was appointed the first resident pastor.

