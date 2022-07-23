Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church is celebrating 100 years, following the lead of the Lord through faithful worship and service, according to a release from the church.
It all started the summer of 1922 when two young male students from Messiah College went to the Iron Springs area to hold evangelistic services. They came twice a month. Sunday afternoon Sunday school started almost immediately. The first baptismal service was held October 6, 1923. In 1927, Christian H. Sider was appointed the first resident pastor.
Around 1929, the schoolhouse across the spring on Iron Springs Road was purchased from Hamiltonban Township School Board. Electric lights were installed in 1937.
On a deed dated April 1, 1944, a small property near the school house church was purchased from George and Bessie Davis. Construction of the new church began in 1950. With much volunteer labor and contributions from the community and church members the construction was completed.
Under Pastor Falk’s leadership a beautiful white church was built, which included a sanctuary, balcony, coat rooms, and a basement for additional expansion. At the dedication of the church on May 2, 1954, the estimated cost of the new church was $30,000. By May 1956, this indebtedness had been reduced to $1,500.
The church has been blessed with many other wonderful pastors. The current pastor, Doug Lichty and his wife Kathy, have introduced many new programs, including Kidz Club, Christian classes and Senior Cornerstone. The church purchased the house property next door in 2021. Some minor construction was started to the back of the church in 2022, which enabled the installation of an elevator.
While there have been many changes in growth and people, the purpose of the church continues to be leading people to grow in their relationship with Christ, to encourage and equip the church family to share the gospel, both locally and throughout the world, the release reads.
“Our church desires to follow Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit. May His faithfulness be carried out for another 100 years and beyond with praise, worship and thanksgiving,” the release reads.
The public is invited to the church’s open house on Saturday, July 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 855 Iron Springs Road, Fairfield.
On Sunday, July 31, there will be a special church service at the Fairfield Fire and EMS building, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, starting at 9:15 a.m. All are welcome.
