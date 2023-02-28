Pennsylvania 4-H’ers, include some from Adams County, recently earned high rankings in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. This virtual competition included nearly 450 participants from 40 states, according to an extension service release.

The competition focused on the mechanics and safety of firearms, as well as specific trivia related to each of the disciplines taught in the 4-H shooting sports program — archery, rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, hunting skills and western heritage. Participants also drew from general 4-H and science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge.

