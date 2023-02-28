Pennsylvania 4-H’ers, include some from Adams County, recently earned high rankings in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. This virtual competition included nearly 450 participants from 40 states, according to an extension service release.
The competition focused on the mechanics and safety of firearms, as well as specific trivia related to each of the disciplines taught in the 4-H shooting sports program — archery, rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, hunting skills and western heritage. Participants also drew from general 4-H and science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge.
Members competed as individuals and in teams of up to four to represent Pennsylvania. Scores are based on the number of correct answers and the amount of time it took to complete the quiz.
The top 10 teams and individuals in each region and in the nation received medallions or ribbons.
In the junior division, which consists of 4-H’ers ages 9-11, the Pennsylvania Shooting Sports Juniors Team placed fourth nationally and first in the Northeast region. Team members included Kamrey Steele, Cameron State, Liz Pumford and Cole Barnhart, all from Indiana County.
As an individual, Steele placed first in the Northeast region, and Abbie Schwab, of Montgomery County, placed third.
4-H’ers ages 12-14 competed in the intermediate division. The Pennsylvania Shooting Sports Intermediates Team placed fifth nationally and first in the Northeast region. This Indiana County team consisted of Maggie Palfrey, Cooper Steele, Emmy McLaughlin and Dominic Pumford.
The York Springs Shooters — comprised of Rosella Irvin, Hailee Bupp and Aurora Irving, all from Adams County — placed second in the Northeast region.
In the individual competition, Carson Riley, of Huntingdon County, placed second in the Northeast region, while Maggie Palfrey placed third.
Senior competitors are between 15 and 19 years old. In this division, the Pennsylvania Shooting Sports Senior Team placed second nationally and first in the Northeast region. Team members included John Bruner, Kaden Pisarick, Sadie Palfrey and Elizabeth Bruner, all from Indiana County.
The Good Time 4-H Club Team — a Union County team consisting of Patricia Shively, Garrett Franck, Austin Hanselman and Rhys Klingler — earned third place in the Northeast region.
In the individual division, John Bruner placed first in the Northeast region and fourth nationally. Pisarick placed fifth and Sadie Palfrey placed sixth in the Northeast region.
Like all 4-H programs, the 4-H shooting sports curriculum is focused on positive youth development and teaching life skills. With guidance, training and supervision from adult mentors, 4-H shooting sports provide a positive experience for youth and promote the safe and ethical use of firearms and archery equipment.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.
