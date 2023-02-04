Adams Economic Alliance officials facilitated a $428,000 Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loan, which allowed Gettysburg small business owners Timbrel and Scott Wallace to purchase the 1800s-era property at 17 Lincoln Square which houses their popular business, Lark – A Modern Marketplace, according to an alliance release.

“The alliance salutes the Wallaces for their entrepreneurial spirit, which adds to the vitality of downtown Gettysburg, as well as Adams County,” said Robin Fitzpatrick, alliance president. “We know that small businesses have a huge and wonderful impact on our local and state economies, in fact, for every $100 spent at a small business, studies show that $48 goes back into the local economy. Any time our organization can assist and support Adams County entrepreneurs, it’s a win-win for business owners and the entire community alike.”

