Traveling through an airport security checkpoint with a pet can be easy when travelers know what to expect. Small pets can travel in the cabin of an aircraft with their owners after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers screen pets at the security checkpoint, according to a TSA release.

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” says Robert Duffy, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal security director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily. One of the most important things to know is that pets should never be screened through a checkpoint X-ray unit.”

