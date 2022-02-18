Gettysburg National Military Park and the South Mountain Audubon Society invite the public to participate in a free guided bird walk on Feb. 19 at the Emmanuel Harman farm, a battlefield site that is the former Gettysburg Country Club, according to a park service release.
Park and meet at 9 a.m. by the tennis courts/outdoor pool complex at 730 Chambersburg Road, just west of Gettysburg. Easiest access to this parking lot is from Country Club Lane, according to the release.
“Hike will be about one and a half miles in length over flat terrain. Wildlife specialists will offer information and help with identification of birds wintering in the Gettysburg area,” the release reads.
Birders of all levels are welcome. Bring binoculars and guidebooks if you have them. Be prepared for winter conditions and dress appropriately. In case of rain or snow the walk will be postponed to the following day, Feb. 20, at the same time and location.
“The Great Backyard Bird Count is a nationwide free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org,” the release reads.
Anyone can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, from beginning bird watchers to experts, and you can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.
Data from this event will help scientists gain a better understanding of the distribution and abundance of birds. Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share, according to the release.
