Three Adams Electric Cooperative employees recently accepted new positions in the operations department.
Andrew Kuykendall of Biglerville was promoted to journeyman second class in the Gettysburg District. Kuykendall started with Adams in 2019.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three Adams Electric Cooperative employees recently accepted new positions in the operations department.
Andrew Kuykendall of Biglerville was promoted to journeyman second class in the Gettysburg District. Kuykendall started with Adams in 2019.
Journeyman First Class Brandon Beard of Orrtanna was chosen to fill the open position of line serviceman in the Gettysburg District. Beard started with Adams in 2007.
Journeyman First Class Dan Leonard of New Oxford was awarded an open lineman’s position in the Gettysburg District. Leonard started with the cooperative in 2011 in the York District.
Adams Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility serving 33,500 member-accounts in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and York counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.