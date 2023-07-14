acnb

From left, Optimist Club of Gettysburg members Walt Jones and Don Davis, ACNB Bank Senior Vice President/Regional Commercial Lending Manager Gary Rappoldt, ACNB Bank Executive Vice President/Chief Lending & Revenue Officer Doug Seibel, Optimist Club of Gettysburg Secretary Daryl Aurand, and club member Doug Miller at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center in Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

ACNB Bank recently presented the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award to Gary W. Rappoldt, senior vice president/regional commercial lending manager, in recognition of his community involvement, according to an ACNB release.

The Optimist Club of Gettysburg received a $1,000 contribution from ACNB Bank to acknowledge Rappoldt’s exemplary volunteer service.

