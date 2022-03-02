The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, home of the Gettysburg Cyclorama and the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War, announced hours of operation for the spring, summer and fall seasons.
Beginning Tuesday, March 1, the Museum & Visitor Center will be open daily, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to a Gettysburg Foundation release. The Film and Cyclorama showtimes will return to being presented every 15 minutes with the last daily showtime at 4:15 p.m. Visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478 to check operating hours and weather, emergency or early closures.
"The health and well-being of our visitors, staff and community continue to come first. Prior to visiting the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, visitors are encouraged to read about our health and safety protocols and purchase tickets at GettysburgFoundation.org. For anyone wishing to purchase tickets with contactless payment, tickets can be purchased in advance either online at GettysburgFoundation.org or via phone at 877-874-2478. Visitors wishing to book a guided tour may do so in advance," the release reads.
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site continue to be open daily, sunrise to sunset. Visit nps.gov/gett or call 717-334-1124 to check operating hours and weather or emergency closures at Gettysburg National Military Park. Visit nps.gov/eise or call 717-338-9114 to check operating hours and weather or emergency closures at Eisenhower National Historic Site.
The Museum & Visitor Center’s spring through fall hours will be in effect through Nov. 30, according to the release. Visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478 for information and tickets for experiences, exhibits, tours and events offered by the Gettysburg Foundation.
