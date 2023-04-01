Youth oriented Pastor Dan Kriel will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, April 3, at 7:30 a.m., at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grill, state Route 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville.
Kriel arrived at the Swift Run Four Square Gospel Church, New Chester Road, six years ago. This will be a repeat visit for Kriel as prayer breakfast speaker.
Despite his youthful looks, Kriel is actually well experienced after 20 years as the youth leader of four local churches, following earning his bachelor’s degree at Shippensburg University, and a masters of divinity from Lancaster Bible College.
Kriel and his wife, Krista, have three grown children, as well as grandchildren.
Biglerville born and raised, Kriel will share his insights about the Gospel, as well as lead prayers.
Everyone is invited to attend this multi-denominational group to learn from and enjoy the speaker’s thoughts. The gathering is held monthly on the first Monday at the Apple Bin Restaurant at 7:30 a. m. with coffee and breakfast orders. It continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex with Klaus Bergmann accompanying on his accordion. Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayers as requested by the group, fellowship is generally finished by 9 a.m.
Another repeat speaker is scheduled to join the prayer breakfast on Monday, May 1, Rev. Craig Loewen of the Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church.
