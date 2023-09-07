The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League (PICL) announced the return of the Still Grinnin’ at Granite event in Gettysburg.
As one of the premier cycling events in the state, Still Grinnin’ at Granite continues to uphold its tradition of promoting youth cycling, sportsmanship, and community engagement, according to a release from the organizers.
Still Grinnin’ at Granite is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. at Granite Hill Camping Resort, where more than a thousand middle and high school mountain bike cyclists from schools and teams across Pennsylvania will converge to showcase their talent, determination, and teamwork.
The event is set to be a celebration of the thriving youth cycling community in the state, fostering camaraderie among young riders and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, according to the release.
“We’re excited to return to Granite during our eighth season,” said PICL Executive Director Mike Kuhn. “Cycling is more than just a sport; it’s a way of life, and Still Grinnin’ at Granite encapsulates the joy and passion our young riders have for it.”
PICL encourages families, friends, and cycling enthusiasts to join the festivities and show their support for the PICL student-athletes who will be competing this Saturday.
“The event will provide opportunities for attendees to enjoy local food trucks, and engage in various cycling-related activities, fostering a sense of community and shared passion,” the release reads.
For more information about the event, including event schedule, visit PAMTB.ORG or contact Ryan Oelkers at 267-973-5821.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting youth cycling in the state. PICL aims to foster a love for cycling, instill values of teamwork and sportsmanship, and provide young riders with opportunities for personal growth. Through its events and programs, PICL continues to be a driving force behind the development of student-athletes, who are not only skilled athletes, but also responsible and respectful community members.
