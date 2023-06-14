Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Federal Pointe Grill, formerly Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, Gettysburg, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
Laurie Gelb will demonstrate cooking a creamy one-pot plant-based lasagna, during a talk about the health benefits, cost savings and benefits to the environment of increasing plant-based recipes in meal planning. Gelb is a member of the Universalist Unitarians of Gettysburg Animal Ministry which provides dog and cat food to local food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs, which are funded by monetary donations. The class is Thursday, June 22, 5-6:30 p.m.; cost is $10. Proceeds will go to the YWCA summer camp programs and the UUG Animal Ministry. Register at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County front desk; call 717-334-9171; or online at https://gettysburg.recliquecore.com/programs/36/advocacy-special-events/#division_94.
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is June 19, AdamsCountyCF.org.
Embattled Borderland: Harpers Ferry and the Crisis of the Civil War talk by Jared Frederick is Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at Adams County Historical Society. Frederick’s talk will cover the story of Harpers Ferry and its role during the Civil War. The industrial hamlet changed hands no fewer than eight times in four years, triggering a continual crisis of identity and allegiance among its dwindling population. In the years following John Brown’s famous abolitionist raid, townsfolk faced a whole new battle, one for survival itself. The talk is free for ACHS members; $10 for non-members. Tickets available at www.achs-pa.org.
Biglerville
Old Tyme Bingo, sponsored by the American Legion Unit 262 Ladies Auxiliary will be June 16, at the “Woods Pavilion,” 3030 Table Rock Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. All cash prizes and door prizes; refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Krista at 717-677-9910.
Biglerville High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s restaurant, York Road, Gettysburg, at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 14. RSVP Don at 717-229-2553.
Bonneauville
The Borough of Bonneauville will hold its annual Electronic Devices Recycling Event on Saturday, June 17, 8-10 a.m. at the sewer treatment plant, 86 W. Hanover St. Items only accepted this place/time. Only computers, monitors, computer components and televisions will be accepted. For more information, call the borough office Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 717-334-2662.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Fire Department plans a meat raffle with free soup and sandwich meal at 6 p.m. on June 16. No tickets are required. Information is available at 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
The Adams County Chapter of Project Linus will meet Friday, June 16, at the Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., 7-9 p.m. Call Cindy Sanderson, chapter coordinator, at 717-968-1513, for more information.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors will host an Ice Cream Social for the elderly in the Fairfield Community June 21, 1-3 p.m. at Carroll Valley Borough Park near the library including music provided by the Bluegrass Chapel Band.
Gardners
Uriah Community Day is at Uriah Community Church/Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Saturday, June 17, 3-8 p.m. The church and its ministries are hosting a special day of entertainment, food, fun, and games for all ages, featuring Candy Bar Bingo, pony rides, Pappy Train, carnival games, cornhole boards, food, and a bake sale. Entertainment will be provided by Whispering Creek, Crossroad Bluegrass, and Uriah’s Worship Team. The special guest speaker will be James “Billboard” Rice from Epic Quest for Jesus. Bring lawn chairs for the entertainment. For more information, call the church at 717-486-7542, email eagleridgebikerchurch@gmail.com, or look up on Facebook. Rain date is Saturday, June 24.
Gettysburg
Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s (HGAC) free Educational Speaker Program is Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Building, 53 E. Middle St. Licensed Battlefield Guide Deb Novotny will present “Fights for the Flag,” stories of Civil War soldiers, both North and South, who captured or defended their regimental flags.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch on Wednesday, June 14 at 12 noon, at Hoss’s Restaurant, York Road.
Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sunday, June 25, at David and Janet Geyer’s residence. If you are a class member and have not received reservation information, leave a message for Judy at 717-334-3043, or horserider141749@embarqmail.com. Reservations are due June 4.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch at Cross Keys Village Brethren Community Café Wednesday, June 14 at 11: 30 a.m. After lunch there will be a discussion about the class’s 75th reunion. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. Lunch payment must be made by credit/debit card.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road, on Wednesday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m. Class members, spouses and guests are welcome.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Father’s Day Breakfast Sunday, June 18, 7-11 a.m. Menu consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, home fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, coffee and tea. The cost is $12 for adults; children ages 6-12, $6; and children age 5 and under eat free. For more information, call 717-778-5377.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Music in the Park at Hamiltonban Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, is Sunday, June 18, 6-8 p.m. Noah and Elijah Wylie open for Mark England; bring a lawn chair. England will perform classic tunes from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Since it will be Father’s Day, there will be a special treat compliments of the park commission. For more information, call 717 253-7395.
York Springs
York Springs Firehall fundraiser dance with small games of chance is June 17, 6-10 p.m. $10 at the door. Food available for purchase. BYOB.
