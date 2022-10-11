Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing was among some 39 local-government officials invited to a conference on the White House campus.
President Biden spoke during the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania” event, during which Frealing said she made valuable networking connections.
Frealing met Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff during the Sept. 29 event.
“I met with power players,” Frealing said.
Biden and administration officials spoke about how to gain federal dollars to help communities, she said.
“I was honored they called me to the White House,” Frealing said. “If it benefits the borough, I’m there.”
The federal officials underscored effects of the American Rescue Plan and other initiatives on Pennsylvania families, according to a White House release.
The officials wanted to hear about how those investments have affected communities, Frealing said. She pointed to child tax credits she said helped numerous families in the borough.
The administration “will continue to partner with states and local governments, labor leaders, businesses, non-profits, and health care leaders to leverage these historic investments to create and expand opportunities for working families in the Keystone State,” according to the release.
“The half-day forum was hosted by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement and featured senior Biden-Harris Administration officials, including Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Senior Advisor to the President Anita Dunn, Senior Advisor and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez, Senior Advisor and Director of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory, Senior Advisor and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Gabe Amo. U.S. Congresswoman Madeline Dean (PA-4) and U.S. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-5) also participated in the event,” according to the release.
“This was the third in a series of ‘Communities in Action’ events that the White House will host with state, local and Tribal leaders to demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration is delivering results for the American people,” according to the release.
The event occurred in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Frealing said.
Frealing said she also made connections last week during the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML) Municipal Leadership Summit in Pittsburgh. She is a member of the PML Board of Directors.
