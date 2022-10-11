Mayor at White House

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing stands with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff during the recent White House “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania” event. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing was among some 39 local-government officials invited to a conference on the White House campus.

President Biden spoke during the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania” event, during which Frealing said she made valuable networking connections.

 

