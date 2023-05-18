The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of May 12.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Anthony Myers, 23, of Gardners, was charged with one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment April 16, in Tyrone Township. The case was waived to county court.
Derek Little, 39, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16, resisting arrest, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Oct. 13, 2022, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Owen Kreeger, 21, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, driving with a BAC above .16, and driving under the influence of alcohol Jan. 7, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Brenizer, 20, of Dillsburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with expired registration Jan. 1, in Latimore Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Gallagher III, 36, of Pottstown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving at an unsafe speed, failure to use a safety belt, and disregarding a traffic lane Jan. 30, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wade Bortner, 44, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count driving with a BAC above .16 and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance April 24, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tony Saunders Jr., 25, of Steelton, was charged with one count each of trespass by motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, driving without lights to avoid identification, disregarding a traffic lane, and two counts of evading arrest on foot April 4, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tony Saunders Jr., 25, of Steelton, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and property damage April 4, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Mason Trish, 27, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of communication to defiant trespass, four counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize a person, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment April 20, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Whitney Reed, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use July 24, 2022, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shakir Harris, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of criminal use of a communication device, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription Jan. 26, in New Oxford. The case was held for county court.
