The Upper Adams Food Pantry has reopened for normal pantry operations.
The food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays 6-7:30 p.m. with meals, and the third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution only, according to a release issued by Phil Wagner, pantry logistics coordinator.
