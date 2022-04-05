Adams County
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Looking Barn, Littlestown. This mystery, dinner, and dessert fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. Tickets are $55. Adult education programs will benefit from the proceeds. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
Biglerville
An Easter egg hunt for area children will be held at Bender’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.
————
Biglerville Fire Department will provide a drive-thru free Easter dinner Saturday, April 16, 12-2 p.m., while supply of meals lasts. The meal is provided courtesy of an anonymous donor and fire company volunteers. A fire truck will help the East bunny visit around town starting at 2 p.m.
————
Biglerville Garden Club will meet April 5, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St. Christine Ecker, club member, will present a hands-on workshop, “Spring into Art.” For more information, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
The Centerview Cemetery Association requests all grave site decorations be removed by May 1 for the mowing season. The association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites thereafter.
————
Bingo will be held on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 11. Doors and kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Cashtown
Cashtown Community Lions Club Talent Show is April 9, 7 p.m. For more information, contact Gary Rebert at 717-334-3050 or gkrebert@centurylink.net.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
————
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
————
Fairfield Neighbors Helping Neighbors is sponsoring a free Clothing Give-Away on Saturday, April 9, at Liberty Worship Center on Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off spring/summer clothing for all ages from 8-11 a.m. Shopping, open to everyone, is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If possible, mark bags/boxes of donated items with size and gender. No shoes will be collected.
Gettysburg
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Steve Herr, from Christ Lutheran Church. All men are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club will hold its meeting at Hoss’s at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday April 13. Guests are welcome. The program will be “The Art of Bonsai.” Call Suzanne for reservations 717-677-8362.
————
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet April 12 at 6 p.m. at Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Gettysburg High School, Class of 1949, will meet for lunch Wednesday, April 13, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s Wednesday April 6, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club is having its last all-you-can-eat breakfast of the season on Saturday, April 9, 7–10:30 a.m. at Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg. Adult meals, $7; children ages 5-12, $3.50; and under 5 eat free. Menu consists of eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
————
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert , $10, take out only, will be held Sunday, April 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peter St. Thrift shop will be open with everything in store half price during dinner.
Wenksville
The Wenksville Cemetery Association will allow Easter flowers to be placed on or after Palm Sunday, April 10.
