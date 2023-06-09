A local woman is accused of entering a residence near Biglerville and injuring a sleeping man with scissors after damaging his motorcycle.
Biglerville-area resident Stephanie Welty, 41, was arrested Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
She was held at Adams County Prison after cash bail was set at $15,000, according to a magisterial docket.
Charges include one felony count each of aggravated assault and burglary, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary count of criminal trespassing, according to the docket.
PSP Trooper Dominic Schmidt was dispatched to a Winding Brook Road residence at 3:28 a.m. Saturday, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
A man, a guest of the residents, claimed he awoke to find Welty “standing over his bed yelling at him,” but he “was not entirely alert during his encounter with the defendant due to him just waking up,” according to the affidavit.
After one of the residents yelled “she’s at your motorcycle,” the man went outside and allegedly “saw that his bike was damaged and tipped over,” according to the affidavit.
While picking up the motorcycle, the man allegedly “saw that there was blood on his hand,” went back to his room, and allegedly found “there was a large amount of wet blood on his pillow and blankets” as well as “a laceration on his left hand on the inside on his fingers caused by some sort of sharp object,” according to the affidavit.
One of the residents claimed she woke when Welty texted her and allegedly “then heard someone open the back door” and saw Welty “walking from the back door” toward the room where the guest was staying, according to the affidavit.
The resident claimed she “watched” as Welty allegedly used an object, “holding it like a knife,” to “destroy the seat, scratch the paint at multiple locations, and slash the tires” of the 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle, according to the affidavit.
At Welty’s address on Quaker Valley Road, Schmidt and PSP Trooper Bradley Fornwalt allegedly found her asleep in her car, where a blood-stained sweatshirt and baseball cap were allegedly located, according to the affidavit.
“A pair of scissors with dry blood on it” was allegedly in Welty’s purse, according to the affidavit.
Welty allegedly “related that she is unable to remember anything about the night. When asked about the large amount of blood on her sweatshirt, she related that she does not know how that got there,” according to the affidavit.
