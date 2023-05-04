A Cinco de Mayo All-You-Can-Eat Feast Fundraiser, sponsored by the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, is being held today, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
The meal includes will include enchilada, bean and cheese burrito, quesadilla, street corn salad and green salad, chips, guacamole, and beverage, finished with tres leches cake and fruit.
