Again this year, the Salvation Army is active in its annual bell ringing campaign at Walmart.
Every year, more than 200 help, and the money donated is used by the Salvation Army throughout the year in providing outreach and assistance to people in Adams County: help with fuel and electricity, school clothes for children who otherwise would be lacking, help with prescriptions, and many other efforts providing a hand-up to people facing major needs.
