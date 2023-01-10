With the support from the Mid Penn Bank, the Pa. Dairymen’s Association is offering a free milkshake to all active-duty military and veterans of the Armed Forces on “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” at the PA Farm Show, Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a dairymen’s release
Veterans and current service members are encouraged to show military ID to partake of the free milkshake offer.
“Our veterans and active-duty service members and their families sacrifice so much for us to live in peace and freedom. Offering them the treat of a delicious Dairymen’s Pa. Farm Show milkshake is a simple way to pay tribute to them on this special day in their honor,” said Dave Smith, executive director of the Pa. Dairymen’s Association.
Bank representatives agreed.
“We are excited to sponsor Military Appreciation Day with the Pa. Dairymen’s Association at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show. Mid Penn Bank is honored to recognize the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for our freedom, especially within our bank family and the communities we serve,” said Dawn Spahr, vice president, director of CRA/Community Impact, Mid Penn Bank.
The Pa. Dairymen’s booth is located at the Pa. Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, 2300 Cameron St., Harrisburg.
To celebrate the 70th birthday of the Pa. Dairymen’s Association serving their legen-dairy milkshakes at the Pa. Farm Show, visitors can sample the limited edition, new orange cream-flavored shake, or enjoy the traditional fan-favorites vanilla, chocolate or a mix, the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.