milkshakes

Dave Smith, PA Dairymen’s Association, and Steve Radnor, Mid Penn Bank, enjoy milkshakes at the Pa. Farm Show. Milkshake will be free to all active-duty military and veterans with military identification on Thursday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

With the support from the Mid Penn Bank, the Pa. Dairymen’s Association is offering a free milkshake to all active-duty military and veterans of the Armed Forces on “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” at the PA Farm Show, Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a dairymen’s release

Veterans and current service members are encouraged to show military ID to partake of the free milkshake offer.

