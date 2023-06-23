Join Adams County 4-H Volunteers and Darlene Resh, 4-H educator, for day camp this summer where two different summer day camps are offered at the Agriculture and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Rd. in Gettysburg, according to a release issued by Adams County Penn State Extension office.
Sewing Day Camp is July 10-11, for youth 8-12 years of old, to learn basic sewing skills, sewing machine operation, make a pillow, pillowcase, pin cushion, and tote bag. Cost is $15 per camper. Registration limited to 12.
Kid Krazy Cooking Kamp is July 12-13 for youth 8-12 years of old to learn food safety, table setting, etiquette, make mini pizzas, fruit pizza, sloppy joes, relish train, zucchini pancakes, and more. Cost is $15 per camper. Registration limited to 12.
Registration with payment is due no later than July 3, and is offered on a first come basis. Call the Penn State Extension Office at 717-334-6271 for additional information. Registration details and materials can be mailed or emailed to you.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
