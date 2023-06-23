Join Adams County 4-H Volunteers and Darlene Resh, 4-H educator, for day camp this summer where two different summer day camps are offered at the Agriculture and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Rd. in Gettysburg, according to a release issued by Adams County Penn State Extension office.

Sewing Day Camp is July 10-11, for youth 8-12 years of old, to learn basic sewing skills, sewing machine operation, make a pillow, pillowcase, pin cushion, and tote bag. Cost is $15 per camper. Registration limited to 12.

