A fox roaming in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park near the Camp Misty Mount area has tested positive for rabies, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD) after it received a report from the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory.
“The fox was collected on Saturday, July 8, 2023, due to concern of rabies exposure after being seen hanging around the camp area for several days,” the release reads.
The FCHD recommends any people who may have had contact with this fox between Saturday, June 24, and Saturday, July 8, consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.
“If any pets had contact with the fox, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717,” the release reads.
Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite, according to the release. Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.
The disease is nearly always fatal to humans, according to the release.
“To protect your family from possible rabies exposure, do not touch or play with wild or stray animals and make sure that your pets are currently vaccinated,” said Barry Glotfelty, director for the health department’s Environmental Health Services.
If you or your pets had contact with a stray or wild animal in the Catoctin/Cunningham Falls area, call animal control at 301-600-1544 to speak with an animal control officer.
