A fox roaming in Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park near the Camp Misty Mount area has tested positive for rabies, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD) after it received a report from the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory.

“The fox was collected on Saturday, July 8, 2023, due to concern of rabies exposure after being seen hanging around the camp area for several days,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.