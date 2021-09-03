Oyler’s Organic Farms & Market recently launched Cafe at Oyler’s, a local farm to table eating experience, according to a release from Oyler’s.
Located at 400 Pleasant Valley Road, Biglerville, Oyler’s is offering breakfast service every Saturday, 9-11:30 a.m. through Oct. 9, according to the release. Patrons may enjoy a wide variety of breakfast options from omelets to pancakes, breakfast sandwiches to weekly specials such as quiche and French toast specialties, according to the Oyler’s release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.