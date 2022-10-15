The leadership team of Adams Christian Prison Ministries (ACPM) is working together with the warden and her staff at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex in anticipation of the day when volunteers from churches and benevolent organizations across Adams County will again be welcome “beyond the walls.”
With that in mind, ACPM is holding a “welcome back” dinner Monday, Oct. 24, for all past volunteers, and anyone interested in volunteering in the future, according to a release from the ministry.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of ministries for ACPM, Chaplain Angel Perez, facilitated the efforts of almost 100 volunteers providing much needed spiritual enrichment programs and support to hundreds of inmates.
At this dinner, the ACACC staff will discuss new volunteer protocols and training requirements, and Perez will talk about the myriad volunteer opportunities that will be available, including a new “Mentoring Program” designed to assist inmates in making a successful transition back into the community.
The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg. There is no cost for this dinner, however, there will be a freewill offering to defray expenses. Questions may be referred to Banquet Committee Chairperson Stanley Weidler at 717-586-8900; or email, weidler890@embarqmail.com.
