Adams County
A Jewish Passover Seder with traditional foods, practices and symbols is planned for Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road. A $5 donation per adult, $3 for children under 10 requested to cover food cost for this collaborative effort between the YW and local Jewish community. Registration required by March 31; email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or call 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
————
Penn State Extension will hold its annual Adams County Homemaker’s Family Living Day program at the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg 8:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Light refreshments included in the $5 registration fee. Call877-345-0691 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday — Friday to register, or online at https://extension.psu.edu/homemakers-family-living-day by April 5.
————
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Spring Nearly New Sale is March 24-25. Visit the website for more details or contact Nancy at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org.
————
@Home in Adams County is hosting a talk on how transportation, housing, and economic development are linked and where there might be gaps in service on March 27, 1-4 p.m., Robert Hoffman Road, HACC, 731 Old Harrisburg Road.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County is hosting a hike Sunday, March 26, 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Trail/AT to Chimney Rocks, starting from Old Forge Picnic Grounds, Waynesboro. Hike is five miles, a moderately strenuous hike with 1,000 feet climb over the first two miles.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church will hold its monthly chicken potpie dinner on March 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Parish Center, 22 E. Hanover St., $8 a quart for bake or boiled potpie; bring your own containers, no glass. There will also be a Kid’s Corner with plenty of prizes and a bake sale.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Spring Basket Bingo is April 2. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Meal and refreshments included in packet. Call Linda for more info at 717-677-6408.
————
St. Ignatius Loyola Church will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 3. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Fairfield
All Christmas and other decorations must be removed from the Fairfield Union Cemetery by March 24, for the lawn mowing season to start April 1. For information, call 717-642-5063.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday Special is shrimp scampi, rice, side of broccoli, roll, and dessert. Menu items are also available. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 717-334-4614.
————
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. J. Caleb McClure, senior pastor from Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. All men are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s Restaurant. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. No reservations needed.
————
Gettysburg Chapter #392 Order of the Eastern Star will host “A Downton Abbey Themed Tea” Saturday, March 25, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, Baltimore Street, at 3 p.m. to raise funds for Karing for Kids, and others. Reservations are $40; contact Valerie Petty at 717-334-9196.
————
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays through March 31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates..
Hanover
Tables are available at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, indoor yard sale, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 717-637-0366.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, March 26. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food is available. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for additional information.
————
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its first-ever Make-A-Wish Bingo on April 1. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. with 20 regular games, five special games and one mega jackpot game. Final game of the day is a guaranteed mega jackpot. Raffles, 50/50 drawing and small games of chance available for purchase. Ticket price is $35. All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Call 717-528-8867 for tickets.
York Springs
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
————
36th Annual Wolfe Family Reunion to be held at York Springs Fire Department, April 1, social time, 4-5 p.m., meal at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50, white elephant and donations. Any questions, call Dean Wonders at 717-528-8614.
Elsewhere
The Franklin County Rock & Mineral Club is sponsoring its 43rd Annual Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Jewelry Show Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eugene C. Clark Community Center, 235 S. 3rd St, Chambersburg.
————
The Franklin County Historical Society will meet Thursday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Heather Wade from the Franklin County Archives will speak. Meeting is free and open to the public.
