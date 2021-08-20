The start of a bridge maintenance project on Mason Dixon Road has been rescheduled, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
Work on the bridge, which is located between Barlow Road and state Route 134 in Mount Joy Township, will begin Monday, Aug. 30, rather than the previously-planned start date of Monday, Aug. 23, according to the release.
