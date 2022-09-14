Grace United Church of Christ (GUCC) is announced Bags & Bucks Bingo is in the works.
The bingo will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Taneytown Firemen’s Activities Building, 49 Memorial Drive in Taneytown, Maryland, according to a GUCC release.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Every seat requires a ticket.
There will be food available for purchase, according to the release.
Games feature Michael Kors & Coach Purses; 31 Bags; and nine $50 cash games; plus one $100 cash game as prizes, and include Junior and Senior Jackpot games, door prizes and 50/50 raffles, according to the release.
Attendees who bring one canned good for the Taneytown Food Bank will receive a free Senior Jackpot Card with a limit one per person, according to the release.
There is limited seating so reserve early by calling Michelle at 410-259-7738 or Joan at 410-756-2043, according to the release.
GUCC is also looking for students to help with the bingo in return for community service hours. If interested in community service hours, call 410-756-2302 by Oct. 15.
GUCC thanks the community for its support of the past bingos. Community participation helps to support the Taneytown Food Bank as well as the raffles which support the Grace UCC and other local community projects, according to the release.
