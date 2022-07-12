More than 4,000 people turned out for Carroll Valley Borough’s 18th annual Fourth of July festivities.
The celebration included live music and displays from Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Fountaindale Fire Company.
Attendees sang along to various song, filled their bellies at some of the finest food trucks around, and quenched their thirsts with cold drinks from several microbreweries, a micro-distillery, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
This year’s festival welcomed the return of rock and roll tribute band, The Reagan Years. Since 1996, the musicians have performed classic pop rock, new wave, and heavy metal hits of the 1980s. This year, the borough brought in a dance floor for all ages to cut the rug.
Corn was not the only thing popping on July 4 in Carroll Valley as the evening concluded with the borough’s outstanding fireworks’ display launched from atop Liberty Mountain for the viewing pleasure of an estimated 100,000 people.
“What began as a small community picnic has grown into what I believe is the premier July 4th event in the region. This year’s event far exceeded our expectations, and the fireworks show is without question the grandest display around, with the most unique of settings,” Borough Manager Dave Hazlett said. “Our event has become not only a celebration for members of our community, but also as a destination event, where we are able to showcase the magnificence and distinctiveness of Carroll Valley.”
More information about Carroll Valley events can be found at the borough’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page and by contacting Assistant Borough Manager Gayle Marthers at 717-642-8269 ext. 103.
