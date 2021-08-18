The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Adams County will hold its event on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oakside Park, Biglerville.
This year’s theme is Game On! The public is invited.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 4:00 am
