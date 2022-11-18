Adams County

Historic Gettysburg-Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open for a special Re-enactor Swap Meet and Yard Sale at the Daniel Lady farm on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg.

