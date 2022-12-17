A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will present a Live Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m. The nativity includes animals, bonfire, and refreshments.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the parking lot on Constitution Avenue across from the child Care Center at Gettysburg College at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to walk in the area, with lunch at Lincoln Diner at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet at 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at C&D Restaurant, New Oxford.
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Christmas Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 18, 7-11 a.m. All are welcome. Menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits, gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive Jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Food available. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413.
Through Jan. 2, 2023, there will be free parking within the Borough of Littlestown.
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert $10, take out only, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift shop will be open with everything half price.
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square until Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) is hosting its annual Holiday Caroling in Historic New Oxford on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
